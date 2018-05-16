Haydock roadshow hailed a major success

Talented business women from across the region flocked to an enterprise roadshow held at a Haydock venue.



The roadshow, hosted by the Enterprise Vision Awards team at Costco on Andover Road, attracted business women who were seeking tips and information regarding the high-profile awards.

More than 30 attendees heard a talk from Ami Sekhon, owner of Cheshire Dog School and winner of the “solo business award” and the “training and coaching award”, in which she described her EVA experience and how the awards have benefited her business.

Coral Horn, founder of the Pink Link Ladies networking group and organiser of the EVA, said: “What an excellent turnout and tremendous speech by Ami.

“Ami came across really well and offered priceless hints and tips on the awards. Not only that, she also explained the benefits of actually winning an award and how it has really helped her business grow. The roadshows have proved extremely popular and we’ve a number of shows remaining across the North West.”

“We really do recommend that people attend these events. They’re free and a great experience with valuable advice from previous winners if you’re looking to enter the awards.”

The EVA were launched back in 2011 and aim to recognise women who are doing great things in business.

Cheryl Banks, marketing manager at Costco Haydock, added: “The EVA awards ceremony is an extremely fabulous event.

“Costco Haydock support women in all areas of business and are happy to be involved in the EVAs again this year.”

The awards are now open for entries and nominations. For more information about awards and upcoming roadshows visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

Entries will close on June 9 and the winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Friday, September 28 at Blackpool Winter Gardens.