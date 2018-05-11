Haydock company installs counter terror device in Singapore

A Haydock business has expanded to Singapore as part of ambitious exporting plans.



ATG Access, the world’s leading innovator of road blocker, bollard and vehicle barrier systems, has expanded its exporting partnerships in Singapore after completing a series of high-profile security projects in the country.

The Florida Road based business has been exporting perimeter security equipment to the Singapore market for nearly ten years, with the latest project helping to secure the city-state’s most elite shopping street, Orchard Road.

Following the implementation of the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, which dictates that the perimeter of ‘critical national infrastructure’ in Singapore must be made more secure, a security solution was needed to increase security on Orchard Road and protect shoppers from possible vehicle attacks.

The security upgrade involved a few installation challenges, particularly as an underground canal runs through the famous shopping street, which meant that there was limited installation depth for any security measures chosen. ATG Access’ shallow mount security bollards were the perfect solution, having been designed with a foundation requirement of just 176 mm.

Designed to limit disruption, ATG Access’ shallow mount technology was installed quickly, allowing shoppers to continue with business as normal with minimal disturbances.

The project on Orchard Road comes shortly after ATG completed work to secure the Mapletree Business City in Singapore after a FTSE 100 company moved into the area, and it has recently undertook additional contracts to protect the exclusive American Club and Jurong Island; the artificial island located to the southwest of the main island of Singapore, which is a hub for petrochemical industries.

ATG has recently celebrated 10 years of global exporting success, and has also signed partnerships with three new global partners as part of its ambitious growth plans to expand into international markets.

Gavin Hepburn, director at ATG Access, said: “Singapore is currently investing heavily in protecting its national infrastructure and key crowded spaces and urban areas, which it will continue to do for the foreseeable future in light of the global security threat. We’ve been working with the Singapore market for a number of years, and it has now become one of our main exporting areas. This means that we were extremely well places and equipped to fulfil the contracts that were tasked with.

“The Singapore government often looks to the UK to improve security standards and it follows a similar security strategy to ours – this can be seen in the implementation of its new Infrastructure Protection Act 2017. As part of our continued international growth strategy, we aim to build on our relationships with the country to ensure it has access to high-end security solutions.”

