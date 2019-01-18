Have your say on St Helens Council's budget

St Helens Council is inviting residents to have their say on the budget, by taking part in a short survey.



The six question survey is an opportunity for members of the public to state whether the council should invest more, less, or the same amount of money in statuary services such as waste collection and recycling, Children’s Services and Adult Social Care and Health – as well as pass on any comments regarding on-principle proposals for a 2.99 per cent Council Tax increase in 2019-2020.



In 2017, the council set a three-year budget for the period 2017-2020 which included Council Tax increases for each financial year within that period based upon the increases allowed by Central Government.



The survey will close on Monday, February 4 and is available to complete online by visiting www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LNJAE/