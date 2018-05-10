Have your say on crime and anti-social behaviour in St Helens

A public consultation has opened to allow residents to have their say on crime and anti-social behaviour.



Created by St Helens Council, with support from Merseyside Police and other crime reduction partners, the survey asks participants a number of simple multiple choice questions, including what crimes are an issue in a particular area of the borough; what type of crimes should be made a priority; and should CCTV be clearly visible to make people feel safer - while there will also be the opportunity for residents to leave their own comments.

Encouraging residents to take part in the consultation, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Housing, Councillor Lisa Preston, said: “The views of residents are very important to us and will be used to determine policies and actions to help fight crime and keep St Helens a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone.



“The council and its community safety partners are committed to tackling the issue of crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities and the public can play a big part in this by bringing any incidents to our attention though the #Ready2Report campaign which explains what action to take if you witness crime and anti-social behaviour taking place.”



To contribute to the crime and anti-social behaviour survey, which closes later this year on 30 November and will take roughly two minutes to complete, visit: https://applications02.sthelens.gov.uk/consultationsuite/



For more information on #Ready2Report visit: www.safersthelens.org.uk/ready2report

