Give a classic fairytale a modern twist in St Helens Library Service writing competition

This World Book Day (Thursday, March 5), St Helens Library Service is launching its annual creative writing competition that is sure to inspire children and young people of the borough.



Now in its sixth year, the St Helens Super Writers competition requires budding writers, who either live or go to school in the borough, to produce a short story of no more than 500 words - with this year’s theme around classic fairy tales with a modern twist.



Did Hansel and Gretal get lost in Sherdley Park? Do trolls live under the Nine Arches in Newton-le-Willows?



Supported by Newton Rotary Club and the West Lancashire Freemasons Charity, there are three categories, 11 years and under, 12–16 years and 17-25 years, with three prizes up for grabs in each - 1st Prize: £50 book token; 2nd Prize: £30 book token and 3rd Prize: £20 book token



Sharing his words of encouragement in a bid to beat last year’s total of more than 120 entries, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, and Libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Last year, we received a great response for our creative writing competition and it was difficult to choose six winning pieces, given some of the exceptional work submitted.



“Creative writing is a fascinating subject, so I’d challenge even more children and young people to enter this year to show off their imaginative side.



“Re-imagine stories of old to reflect our modern world. Get creative using your own personal twist to include your location, heritage, interest and experiences which could end up bagging you a fantastic prize in the process.”



Call in to any St Helens library to collect your entry form or download and print one from the website: http://bit.ly/SuperWriters2019



The deadline for entries is Saturday, April 25 which can be returned to any St Helens library or by email to: karenthornburn@sthelens.gov.uk.



Please ensure your entries are clearly marked with your name, age, address and school.