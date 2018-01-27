Get handy at St Helens College

Bosses at St Helens College are offering a series of short courses for DIY enthuisiasts.

They include introductory courses for DIY enthusiasts, or those who would like to try their hand at learning a new skill.

Courses on offer include everything from painting and decorating, plastering to bricklaying and joinery, including;

Introduction to Painting and Decorating

This course is perfect for anyone wishing to try their hand at painting and decorating. You will learn how to select and use the correct tools and equipment for the job, and to identify the right materials to use for tasks including wallpapering, painting and preparing surfaces.

Starts: Tuesday, January 30

Length: Three hours a week, for three weeks

When: Every Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: £30 (you may be eligible for funding if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit)

Shabby Chic – Hand Painted Furniture Masterclass

If you ever wanted to try your hand at Shabby Chic, this course is for you. It will teach you the necessary steps and techniques to achieve the perfect shabby chic look to furniture renovation. This course is run in collaboration with Willowbrook Hospice. Items of furniture will be donated from Willowbrook Hospice for our students to work on. Once the items have been refurbished, they will be returned to Willowbrook Hospice to sell in one of their local charity shops.

Starts: Tuesday, February 27

Length: Three hours a week, for three weeks

When: Every Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: £30 (you may be eligible for funding if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit)

Introduction to Plastering

This short leisure course is designed for anyone wishing to try their hand at plastering. During the course you will learn the basics of selecting tools, materials and equipment needed.

Starts: Tuesday, February 27

Length: Three hours a week, for three weeks

When: Every Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: £30 (you may be eligible for funding if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit)

Introduction to Home DIY

Get an all-round understanding of basic DIY techniques so you can do all those little jobs around the house. With ‘how to’ tips and guidance, you will get the chance to practice skills that will benefit anyone undertaking some DIY.

Starts: Tuesday, April 17

Length: Three hours a week, for three weeks

When: Every Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: £30 (you may be eligible for funding if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit)

Introduction to Joinery

Gain an introduction to common woodworking hand tools including chisels, mallets, marking knives, marking gauges and saws. You will learn to mark out and cut basic joints by hand.

Starts: Tuesday, April 17

Length: Three hours a week, for six weeks

When: Every Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: £30 (you may be eligible for funding if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit)

Introduction to Bricklaying

Gain an introduction into bricklaying and how to select and use the correct tools and equipment for the job, and to identify the right materials to use. You will learn how to set out the job, spreading and laying bricks and building a simple corner in half-brick walling.

Starts: Tuesday, May 8

Length: Three hours a week, for three weeks

When: Every Tuesday, 6pm to 9pm

Cost: £30 (you may be eligible for funding if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit)

All courses last three weeks and take place in the evening. They are ideal for those wanting to gain some basic skills that can be applied around the home and when undertaking some DIY. They do also provide an insight into qualifications and can offer progression onto a recognised qualification following completion.

Courses take at St Helens College’s STEM Centre, Technology Campus, WA9 1TT.

To secure a place on one of these courses, email enquire@sthelens.ac.uk or call 0800 99 66 99.