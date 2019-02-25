Geoff's latest novel bring back many memories of St Helens past

Geoff Lee's latest novel, 'Three Good Years,' is a must read for people with long memories and raised in the town of St Helens.



It revolves around ordinary people in a fictitious town called Ashurst in south Lancashire which, without giving any secrets away, is based on life in and around St Helens.

Three Good Years by Geoff Lee

Local born Geoff writes about his work experiences at BICC in nearby Prescot, families, saving the NHS and his number one passion, Rugby League, and, in particular, Saints.

Many of the characters are based on real people who he worked along side as a electrical draughtsman, or knew personally.

My media colleague Ray French summed up the book - Geoff's sixth to be published - perfectly when he said: ''His novels have brought back many memories for me, helped by us growing up at the same time, in the same town, attending the same school and supporting the same team.''.

The novel, which costs £9.95, is published by London League Publications Limited an can be brought from all good book shops