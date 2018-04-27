Genea’s bid to goes from ‘couch to marathon’ achievement

A St Helens woman who only took up running two years ago is set to take on her biggest challenge yet this May when she takes on her first marathon to raise money for a cause very dear to her heart.

Genea Adams, from Moss Bank, developed a passion for running back in 2016 after completing St Helens Sports Development’s award-winning Couch to 5k programme and has since gone onto participate in a number of 10k runs, as well as a half-marathon alongside St Helens Sports Development Officer, Gemma Harkness.

However, after losing her mother Deborah to motor neurone disease 11 years ago this year, the 39-year-old has decided to crank it up a level and will tackle the 26.2 mile Liverpool Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Sunday, May 20 to raise £1000 for the South Lancashire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association which covers the St Helens area.

“After the diagnosis in March 2007, we were told mum could live for at least 5 to 10 years comfortably with the right treatment, but sadly that wasn’t to be and she died in the November of that year,” said Genea.

“For myself, my dad Len, my sister Natalie, my mum’s grandchildren and her sister Patricia, our lives have never been the same without her. Not a single day goes by where I don’t think about her and wish she was here to watch her family bloom and grow.”

Genea, who will turn 40, eight days after the big day, added: “To commemorate my mum’s 11th anniversary I wanted to do something special, something different, so I decided to run my first ever marathon and raise money for the motor neuron disease association at the same time.

“This is why I am asking for your help. Any amount big or small will help towards looking for a breakthrough in looking for a possible cure or a more advanced treatment so that more families don’t have to suffer the same heartbreak as me and my family.”

Genea is currently over half way towards achieving her target but you can help her over the finish line by donating to her JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/genea-adams

