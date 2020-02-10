Future of Parr baths set to be decided after St Helens Council receive surveyor’s report

A decision on the future of Parr Baths will be made in “the next few weeks”, St Helens Council has said.



The main pool at Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre has been closed for ceiling works since October 2019.

A decision was also taken in November to temporarily close the learner pool due to safety concerns.

The council has now received a final surveyor’s report, which details the scale of the repairs needed to make the venue safe for public use once again.

A council spokesman said “solutions” will be presented to elected members for a decision to be made in the coming weeks.

“Having received the final surveyor reports officers are now putting together all the information, costs and timescales,” the spokesman said.

“Solutions will be presented to members in the next few weeks for a decision to be made.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding while we resolve the complex issues at Parr Swimming and Fitness.”

As previously reported, the council has explored the feasibility of re-opening the pool at Sutton Leisure Centre, which has been closed since 2013, in light of the situation in Parr.

However, the council decided against doing this due to the length of time it would take to bring the pool up to standard.

Prior to closing in October, Parr swimming baths was forced to temporarily shut in June after a 12-year-old boy fell through the roof the building’s roof.

Ben Smith miraculously survived the fall but broke his back, femur, ankle and elbow.

Parr Fitness Centre, which includes a gym, has remained in operation while the pools have been closed.

