Further appeal for witnesses to serious accident in St Helens

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision in St Helens

Emergency services were contacted at 6.30pm following reports there had been a collision at the junction of Jackson Street and Manor Street involving a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover.

One of the male occupants of the Land Rover remains in a serious condition in hospital and the second male has been discharged.

Sergeant Mike Clarey from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver grey coloured Mitsubishi L200 that was in the area of Jackson Street around 6.30pm, who may have witnessed the collision, and may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, dash-cam footage or CCTV is asked to call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 7775747 or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 21000540765.