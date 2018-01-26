Funeral to take place today for stabbing victim Adam Ellison

The funeral will be held today for a man who was stabbed to death in Prescot.



Adam Ellison was killed on Saturday, November 4 after being stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon.

Adam Ellison

The 29-year-old had been walking along a pedestrianised area in Market Place at 12.40am with three friends, when he became involved in an argument with a number of people on a motorbike.

Related News: Family's heartbreaking tribute to man stabbed to death in Prescot

His funeral will be held a Prescot Parish Church at 11.30am, followed by a service at St Helens Crematorium at 1.30pm. A wake will be held later at Prescot Guild Hall.

Adam's family have invited anyone to attend, and have asked people to donate to two charities, Dogs Trust and Cancer Research UK, in his memory.