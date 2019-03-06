Funeral details for St Helens residents announced

St Helens Council has announced the funeral arrangements of two residents who passed away in February.



The funerals of Mr Ronald Smith and Mr Edward Connah will take place at St Helens Crematorium on Tuesday, March 19 at 9am and 9am respectively.

Ronald, who was born in Liverpool, passed away at his home address of Kendal Drive, Rainford on February 13, aged 74 – while Edward of Arrivato Plaza, Hall Street, passed away on February 19 at the age of 71.

If you knew either Ronald or Edward, please contact Claire Almond at St Helens Council by calling 01744 676330.