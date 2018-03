Town hall staff have announced the funeral arrangements of two residents who passed away earlier this year.

The funerals of Mr Derek Gleave and Mr Alvar Ackers will take place at St Helens Crematorium on Wednesday, March 21 at 9am and 9.30am respectively.

Mr Ackers passed away at Whiston Hospital on February 12, aged 73 – while Mr Gleave of Parr Mount Court passed on January 28 at the age of 66.

Prior to his death, Mr Ackers was a permanent resident of Sherdley Court Residential Home.