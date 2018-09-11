Fund-raising night of music at parish church

The air will be filled with the sound of music when a fund-raising night is staged at Prescot Parish Church.



Prescot Parish Musicians will put on the concert at the Church Street place of worship on Friday September 21.

Organist Tim Hall will provide instrumental music and Prescot Parish Church Choir will also perform.

The programme includes pieces by J.S. Bach, musicals writer Claude-Michel Schönberg, John Ireland and Robert Howard.

The event starts at 7pm. Tickets are £5 on the door and include wine, juice & cake.