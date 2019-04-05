Fund-raising boost for St Helens charity making patients' dreams come true

Staff at a St Helens shoe shop hope to make a difference by raising money for a charity granting wishes for people with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.



The team at Wynsors World of Shoes has chosen the HoneyRose Foundation as the benefactor of fund-raising efforts in the year ahead.

All of the footwear retailer's shops have raised money for Cancer Research UK for the past two years, but this time staff were asked to choose local charities to support.

The HoneyRose Foundation was founded in St Helens in 2004 by Lynn Duffy in memory of three friends who had terminal illnesses.

The charity grants wishes for people over the age of 40 with a terminal or life-threatening illness, such as seeing a West End show or a private aeroplane ride.

Ms Duffy said: “We at the HoneyRose Foundation are thrilled that the St Helens store has chosen to partner with us. We grant special wishes to adults and their families with cancer and other life-threatening and terminal illnesses and it's great to see a local retailer offering its support with this. We look forward to seeing what the partnership brings."

Jan Ikin, manager of Wynsors in St Helens, said: “We’re so pleased with the introduction of the new charity initiative which will see each of the store teams making a difference in their own community.

“Being able to support such a valuable local cause as the HoneyRose Foundation over the course of the next year is fantastic and we’re excited to see all money raised be put to good use in our local area.

“We understand that donations are vital for smaller charities to continue with their hard work and it’s great to be able to offer our ongoing support to a cause that’s close to all of our hearts.”