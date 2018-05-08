Fun health event returns to help St Helens residents

A weekend of fun family entertainment is returning to St Helens for the 10th year.

The annual Healthy In St Helens event is being held on Friday and Saturday to improve the health of people in the town.

There will be free health checks, with a health trainer checking blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, cholesterol and diabetes, and offering advice based on the results.

Everyone who receives a free health check will have the chance to win a prize in an eco-friendly balloon race.

Daring visitors can try out a climbing wall on Saturday and there will be performances by Valley Training Band and the Janette McCullough School Of Dance.

Young people are getting involved, with Lyme Primary School's brass band performing on Friday and the winners of a competition to design a poster promoting good health being presented with book tokens on Saturday by St Helens Rotary Club president Tony Kerry.

He said: “It is refreshing to see so many young people involved in the event yet again and their enthusiasm in promoting the health of people in St Helens is to be admired.”

The event is being organised by St Helens Rotary Club, with support from St Helens Council and the Healthy Living Team.

It will be held from 10am to 4pm each day at Church Square and Parish Church.

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Coun Joe Pearson and his wife Sylvia, are expected to attend as one of their final civic events in their year of office.

For more information about the health checks or to book one at another time, call 0300 300 0103.