Fresh tributes issued by family of tragic travel agent

The family of a mother-of-one - who had her throat cut in front of horrified colleagues - have issued fresh tributes to her.

Cassie Hayes, 28, lost her life in an attack at a branch of the travel agents Tui in Southport on Saturday.

In a statement issued through police, the family said: ""Our whole lives have been shattered. This has torn our hearts from our bodies.

"Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone.

"She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation. We ask that our family be left to grieve in private."

* A St Helens man has been arrested and appeared before the courts charged with her murder.