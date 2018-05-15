Fresh crackdown launched on antisocial behaviour in St Helens

St Helens Council has launched a new campaign to help reduce anti-social behaviour (ASB), the scheme aims to let residents know what actions to take if they witness ASB taking place in their neighbourhood throughout the lighter evenings.

#Ready2Report will see local authorities working together with Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Registered Social Landlords in response to community reports of dangerous issues - such as off-road vehicle nuisance and under-age drinking.

It will also be done by information of ASB such as noisy neighbours and dog fouling being provided on the Community Safety Partnership’s website.

The #Ready2Report pages on the Safer St Helens will allow members of the public to find information to judge whether nuisance activities in the area are classed as environmental or criminal, where they can get help and what to do to stay safe.

The scheme comes following a string of recent incidents in the area, for example, a report of paint being thrown over cars and graffiti a few months back in Sutton, which was widely circulated on social media.

St Helens Council’s ASB Manager, Collette McIntyre, spoke about the importance of the role that residents play towards reducing ASB in the borough, she said: “Although it’s nice to see a reduction in reports each year, the council and its community partners are fully committed to tackling the issues of anti-social behaviour, which in some cases, such as off-road vehicle nuisance, can lead to fatal outcomes – and I would therefore call on the public to help us in our pursuit as we look to keep our communities a safe place to visit and live.”

For more information on #Ready2Report, and how to report online, visit: www.safersthelens.org.uk/ready2report

Environmental ASB can be reported to St Helens Council by calling 01744 676789 or via the council’s mobile app which is free to download.

Criminal ASB should be reported to Merseyside Police by calling 101 or via social media by tweeting @Merpolcc or getting in touch on Facebook: Merseyside Police CC.

Alternatively, people can anonymously pass information on to Crimestoppers, 24 hours a day, on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency situation, call 999.