Free pet care workshops set up for children

Parents have been invited to bring their children along to workshops in order to educate them on pet care.



Pets at Home stores up and down the country will host the sessions at their premises, to include the Ravenhead Retail Park in St Helens.

During February half term staff members at the animal retailer will use their expertise to give children a valuable lesson in how to properly care for small, furry friends such as gerbils, hamsters and rabbits.

The workshops, part of the My Pet Pals Activity Club, will take place every day during the holiday break from 11.30am.

"Hands-on" and "interactive" are just some of the words used to describe the classes, as attendees will get the chance to meet and greet some surprise animal guests during their visit.

Michael Benbow, store manager at Pets at Home Prescot, said: “Small furries like gerbils are active, sociable and low maintenance, making them an ideal first pet for kids. Our free in-store workshops are a chance for Prescot’s young pet lovers to learn more about them, and our colleagues will be on hand to offer tips and advice, whilst making the workshops fun, interactive and hands on.”

To find out more about My Pet Pals Activity Club and to book your free place at your nearest store, please visit petsathome.com/petworkshops.