Free dog education class to be held by leading charity

The UK’s leading veterinary charity PDSA has partnered up with St Helens Council and Merseyside Police to offer a free dog education class to local residents.



On Monday December 3, dog owners can benefit free expert advice from PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals) vet nurses, who will be on hand to help people to better understand about taking care of their four-legged friends.

The class will be led by the PDSA’s Community and Education Veterinary Nurse, and topics that will be covered include dog health, behaviour and welfare.

Tips on dog bite prevention and other handy safety advice will form part of the session, with reference to real life scenarios.

The event will take place from 3pm till 5pm at the Management Suite within Church Square Shopping Centre, WA10 1BN.

The event, which is free to attend, requires people to book in advance by emailing schofield.rebecca@pdsa.org.uk.

Founded in 1917 by Maria Dickin, the PDSA specialises in providing vet care for injured and sick pets, while also providing expert advice on topics such as choosing the right pet and how to keep animals healthy.

The charity aims to improve the life of every pet by preventing illness, suffering and unnecessary deaths; educating people about the welfare needs and values of pets; and treating sick and injured pets across the UK.

Find out more about the PDSA online, or make a donation at pdsa.org.uk.