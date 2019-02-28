Free acting workshops for St Helens pupils

Pupils in St Helens are being invited to attend free workshops in both acting and musical theatre, as part of an outreach initiative by Liverpool Theatre School.



The stage school will deliver the sessions to secondary schools and sixth form colleges across the north west to help support and encourage the region’s talented young performers.

During the workshops, pupils will have an opportunity to learn some of the basic principles of acting or performing in musical theatre.

Pupils can also find out more about working in the industry and pick up some useful tips from the experts.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “Our outreach programme is designed to give secondary school pupils and college students an insight into the performing arts industry as an attainable career choice, regardless of their financial circumstances.

"Widening access to professional training is very much part of the ethos at Liverpool Theatre School, which is why we offer a number of funded places including scholarships with The Stage and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation. During the fun and interactive workshops, our team will be on hand to offer practical advice on everything from preparing for auditions to accessing financial support.”

Liverpool Theatre School, which recently became the first stage school in the country to axe its audition fees, is just one of two training organisations in the north west to offer the highly regarded Trinity College London Diploma in both Professional Musical Theatre and Professional Acting.

Alumni include performers who are starring in hit shows from the West End to Las Vegas including Carina Gillespie (appearing in Wicked in the West End) and Tommy Sherlock (starring in Tenors of Rock in Las Vegas).

The free workshops in professional acting and musical theatre are available to all secondary schools and colleges in the north west.

For more information, contact info@liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk or call 0151 728 7800.