Fourth housing development for old cables site

A fourth housing development has been given the green light for a former industrial site in Prescot.



Housing giant Countryside is set to construct 140 new homes at the old Prysmian Cables and Systems land

Properties ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to three and four bedroom homes are slated for the Hall Lane location.

Several other developers, including Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Homes and Anwyl Homes, have already begun construction there, with more than 700 homes envisaged there eventually.

John Flaherty, place executive director at Knowsley Council, said: “I’m delighted that Countryside has received planning permission for this exciting new development.

"This means that four out of the five parcels are now allocated and we are close to the full site being under construction.

“This development supports the council’s plans and vision to increase the choice and availability of high quality housing in the area whilst strengthening the sustainability of the town centre."

Mark Hadfield, Countryside's regional operations director, added: "We are looking forward to starting work on transforming this brownfield site into a thriving community, as we have done successfully with our other seven developments within the borough.

"This opportunity will see the further extension of our close working relationships with Knowsley Council and Sigma Capital Group to bring the community quality new homes that are accessible to all."

The Countryside distinction is something that as a home builder we pride ourselves on; creating places people love, with unrivalled specification, attention to design detail and above all placing the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Regeneration plans for Prescot unveiled so far include the building of the Shakespeare North Playhouse and education centre, a recently-finished community police and fire station and the Prescot Townscape Heritage Initiative, which aims to transform Market Place and create a Bard-themed boutique hotel and micro-pub, to complement a revamped train station.