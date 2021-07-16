Four rescued from bedroom window in St Helens house fire

Four people have been rescued from the bedroom window of a home due to a fire in St Helens.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Truro Close, St Helens, soon before 1.45am, with three fire engines sent to the scene, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

The kitchen was on fire when firefighters arrived and a ladder was used to rescue four people from the rear bedroom window of the property.

Crews then entered the property and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

All four people were examined at the scene by North West Ambulance Service but did not require hospital treatment.

Station Manager Wayne Woods said: “Whilst the actions of firefighters and Fire Control ultimately saved this family, the presence of working smoke alarms in the property was instrumental. Had they not given the family early warning to the fire, this incident could have had a very different ending.

“Smoke alarms save lives but they cannot do that if they are not working or not there in the first place.

“We would urge residents across Merseyside to treat this fire as a cautionary tale and to ensure they have at least one working smoke alarm on each level of their home. Consider installing additional smoke alarms in rooms with electrical items or sleeping areas – make sure to test your smoke alarms weekly.”