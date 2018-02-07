Fosters carers hailed for half-century of service

Foster carers from across the borough have been recognised for their years of service in providing caring and loving homes to some of St Helens’ most vulnerable children and young people.

The group, who have a combined total of nearly 50 years’ experience as foster carers, were welcomed into St Helens Town Hall where they were presented with certificates from the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Joe Pearson and wife, Sylvia Pearson.

Praising the group for their efforts, Councillor Pearson, said “As a previous social worker myself, I know the importance of having good quality foster carers for the children who we support. I invited a small group of our foster carers to the town hall to show our appreciation for the valuable and important role they have in offering a safe, caring environment for some of the most vulnerable children in the borough.”

Also in attendance was St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, Councillor Jeanette Banks who added: “We value greatly the sterling work that this group of incredible people do at a time when children and young people are in most need of love and attention.

“We have some very vulnerable children here in St Helens who require our support, and a good home provided by a caring foster family will go a long way in ensuring that a child or young person achieves their potential. We need more foster carers like the people I met today.

“If you think you can help by fostering a child or young person, I would urge you to contact our Fostering Team who will support you every step of the way.”

Think you’ve got what it takes to foster a child or young person? Visit youcanfoster.org/st-helens today to fill in your enquiry form.