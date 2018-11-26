Former St Helens Chief Executive dies

Tributes are pouring in for a former Chief Executive of St Helens Council, who died over the weekend.



Carole Hudson, who was 63 when she died, was Chief Executive for over 20 years.

A statement released by St Helens Council said: "It is with great sadness that St Helens Council can confirm the passing of former Chief Executive, Carole Hudson, who passed away in her sleep while on holiday in America over the weekend.

"Carole was the Chief Executive from 1991 to 2015 and was one of the longest serving and most respected council officers in the country.

"She received a CBE in 2007 for services to local government and was renowned for her loyalty to the borough of St Helens and for her commitment to public services.

"She was also instrumental in her work with a number of other bodies including the North West Regional Leaders Board and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority."

Leader of the Council, Derek Long commented: "We all feel Carole's loss deeply. She was a fine servant of the borough.

"She will be remembered, not only for making St Helens a better place, but also for her private acts of kindness to our staff and residents.

"We send our condolences to Geoff, Sarah, Michael and Carole's wider family, friends and colleagues.

"The council will mark her life and service at an appropriate time."

Carole’s successor, Mike Palin said: “Carole was a true inspiration to many people not least because of her personable way of working that encouraged great loyalty and commitment from those who worked with her. She was an impossible act to follow.

"She was loved by many at the council and this is a particularly sad moment. Her family are in the thoughts of all who came across her at the council at this time.”