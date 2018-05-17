Former launderette in Rainhill to be transformed into a wine bar

Council chiefs in St Helens have given the green light to ambitious plans to transform a former launderette into a boutique wine bar.

The proposals will see the site at 3 Dane Court, Rainhill, become an independent wine retailer.

It will sell wine by the glass or bottle to take home or drink on the premises.

Customers will also be able to choose from a selection of a cold deli snacks.

A small selection of beers and spirits will be on offer and a small outside seating area.

Two full-time staff and one part-time worker will be employed.