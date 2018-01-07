Football fan banned from Anfield

Merseyside Police can confirm that a man has received a Football Banning Order after igniting a smoke canister during the Merseyside derby match at Anfield in December.

Patrick Devlin, 28, from Moss Lane in Litherland appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 2 January 2018 and was given a three-year Football Banning Order.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a flare on Sunday, 10 December 2017 for igniting a smoke canister in the away end of the ground. Devlin was also fined £300 plus costs and now has a criminal record.

Superintendent Simon Irving, Match Commander, said: “This was a dangerous incident which could have had serious consequences at an otherwise trouble-free event. Devlin now will have a criminal record and the consequences of this in the future could be significant. The quick response of Liverpool Football Club stewards meant that he was quickly identified and arrested.

“We recognise that the majority of supporters are well behaved. However, there are a small minority who continue to put themselves and others in danger by lighting such items inside a stadium, and we will always work with clubs to identify those people and put them before the courts, as on this occasion.

“We will continue to work closely with all of our local clubs to make matches safe and enjoyable occasions for everyone, and ensure that we look to prosecute anyone who endangers fellow spectators in this or any way.”