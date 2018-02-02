First look inside ‘Tyrers’ apartment complex

Developers at the former Tyrers department store have unveiled images of its transformation into a luxury apartment complex.

Construction work to transform the 15,000 sq ft former department store is expected to be complete in early 2018, with residents taking occupation shortly after. In total, 15 luxury apartments are being built with a duplex commercial unit on the ground and basement level.

The development has been rebranded Nicholson Lofts to celebrate the group’s inaugural development in St Helens. This follows managing director Paul Nicholson’s success at the national Property Investor Awards, held in London.

Paul was crowned Property Investor of the Year, beating entries from hundreds of investors from across the UK.

He says the rebrand highlights his pride at the superior quality of the development and signifies the regeneration of town centre.

Paul said: “I’m really passionate about this area and I’m proud that we have saved an iconic building which means so much to the local community. To show how much this means to me and my commitment to its success I’m willing to put my family name above the door and will do so for all our developments in the town.

“I have great pride in being part of the Nicholson family and this will be reflected in our flagship development in St Helens town centre.”

With its luxury styling and contemporary interior specification, the new one and two-bedroom apartments will appeal to professionals who want to be in the heart of St Helens town centre.

Paul says: “Our experience shows that residents like to be part of a developing area and to be seen as somewhat of a pioneer and ahead of trend. St Helens is certainly an exciting place to be and people want to be part of its transformation and be among the buzz.”

The modern apartments come fully furnished and include high-gloss integrated kitchens, luxury bathrooms, appliances and white goods, LCD TVs, high speed internet, CCTV and secure access via a coloured screen video intercom.

How the new site will look once completed

With low application fees and in some circumstances no deposit needed, Nicholson Lofts is extremely competitive on the upfront cost of moving in.

Exclusive dedicated secure car parking is available nearby and tenants will have access to an experienced in-house maintenance team and award-winning property management team throughout their tenancy.

Luxor tenants will also receive discounted membership at Xercise4less St Helens Gym and exclusive discount vouchers for a number of St Helens restaurants.

For those with a hectic schedule, a luxury concierge service will also be on offer at Nicholson Lofts, for a small additional fee. Tenants can take advantage of an extensive range of services such as apartment cleaning, clothes washing, ironing and linen change.

On the market for just £550 pcm for a one-bed apartment and £650 pcm for a two-bed apartment, Nicholson Lofts has received high levels of interest prior to marketing, with many applications already being taken. The affordable rent offers great value for money for the high standard of development and amenities on offer.

Luxor Group expect interest to peak when the show home opens its doors and anticipates all the apartments will be reserved by January.

Paul added: “We are excited to launch our show apartment for Nicholson Lofts. The interest and anticipation we have had from potential tenants has been exceptional.

“Reservations are already being taken which highlights the real demand for housing of this kind in St Helens town centre. We have already held several viewings and taken applications from those wishing to make this development their new home pioneering the way for town centre living.

“We want to develop something that not only animates the streetscape but also brings communities together and delivers real economic benefits for St Helens.

“The 15 quality apartments at Nicholson Lofts, alongside the commercial element, offers residents a chance to reside in one of the town’s most iconic buildings with cafés, restaurants and shops all on their doorstep.”

The apartments, available to rent only, means that they cannot be bought and sold on and ensures the quality of residents is maintained. Luxor Group acts as the developer and landlord so tenants are kept informed at every stage and any concerns are addressed promptly.

Paul continues: “We wanted to ensure that Nicholson Lofts is affordable for the area’s young professionals and attractive to anyone looking for high-quality, fair-priced accommodation.

“The monthly rental cost is great value when you consider the additional benefits on offer and access to our award-winning customer service team.

“These new apartments, alongside our vision to transform neighbouring Claughton House and Barrow House in to a thriving retail and business hub will hopefully encourage a community of like-minded residents and promote the ongoing regeneration of St Helens.”