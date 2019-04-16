"First look" at St Helens golf club's £1m refurbishment

A St Helens golf club has released "first look" pictures of its clubhouse following a £1m refurbishment.



Sherdley Park Golf Club which was taken over by Green Circle Estates (the team behind the transformation of Allerton Manor Golf Club), has released artistic impressions of how

the new golf clubhouse will look when it opens on Saturday, May 4.



The new clubhouse will offer a restaurant, bar and terrace which will be open to all members of the public, park goers and not just for golfers.



Craig Coley, operations manager at Green Circle Estates, said: “It’s all go on site at Sherdley Park Golf Club, the building refurbishment works are progressing nicely and we have appointed our Head Chef who is busy working on a delicious menu ahead of the opening..

This is how the clubhouse will look when it is finished

Our Green keeping team have been working hard throughout the winter and the golf course is already in excellent condition and we can’t wait to open the doors to our new clubhouse which will raise the bar for local golf courses.”

Shedley Park Golf Club is looking to recruit across a number of new positions including a restaurant manager, chefs and servers. T

For more information call the Sherdley Park Golf Club team on 01744 813149 or visit www.sherdleyparkgolfclub.com