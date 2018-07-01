Firefighters tackle 'significant' blaze at recycling centre in St Helens

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from a fire at a recycling centre in St Helens.



The emergency services were called to St Helens Recycling, on Abbotsfield Road, Sutton, when a "significant" fire broke out shortly before 10.55am on Sunday.

Six fire engines, an aerial appliance and a command support unit are working at the large industrial unit.



Merseyside Fire And Rescue Service said a main jet and two ground monitors were being used to tackle the blaze.



Police also attended to close roads in the area.



Despite the current hot weather, residents and businesses nearby were advised to close windows and doors as a precaution.

People with existing health conditions were urged to keep medicines nearby and call NHS 111 if they suffer any ill effects.