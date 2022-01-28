Fire Service urges caution after two fires started by sunlight reflecting off mirrors

The damage caused by one of the fires

Thankfully no one was injured but both fires caused extensive damage to the properties involved, with one of the homes left uninhabitable.

Investigations into the fires found they were both caused by the sun’s rays being magnified off a mirror onto combustible materials. Both fires occurred at similar times of day, between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Group Manager Mark Thomas said: “Thankfully no one has been seriously injured as a result of these fires, but the damage caused will no doubt have a lasting impact on those involved.

“Both of these fires were started by the reflected light from the sun, which directed rays from magnifying mirrors onto combustible items.

"Low sun at this time of year and direct sunlight on mirrors can cause serious problems. Even during cold spells, the sun’s rays can be very strong and come in at a low angle.

“Take a look around your home - if you have magnifying mirrors or other items such as glass ornaments or paperweights, please make sure they are kept out of direct sunlight or where the sun can reflect from them onto other items.

"Never leave shaving or vanity mirrors on windowsills – this is a recipe for disaster. It’s also really important to keep aerosols or any other flammable items out of direct sunlight too.”

GM Thomas added: “The most important thing you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe from fire in the home is to make sure you have working smoke alarms and we would urge residents across Merseyside to take time out of their day to check theirs are working.

“If you hear a smoke alarm sounding, don’t ignore it – even if it isn’t yours. If you hear a smoke alarm go off in a neighbour’s property, check it out and call 999 immediately if you suspect a fire. Those vital few seconds could help save a life. Don’t try to enter the property yourself if you think there is a fire – get out, stay out and call 999.”

Follow these tips to stay safe from fire:

Keep magnifying mirrors out of direct sunlight

Never put glass ornaments or paperweights on window sills or in direct sunlight

Make sure shaving or vanity mirrors are not left on window sills

Be aware of objects in your home that may be exposed to direct sunlight

You should have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of your home

Consider installing additional alarms in rooms with electrical appliances or sleeping areas

Test your smoke alarms once a week

In the event of a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.