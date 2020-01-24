Film made in St Helens selected for Manchester Film Festival 2020

A film made in St Helens and based on TORCH, a highly acclaimed theatre production about the town, is to be shown at Manchester International Film Festival (MANIFF 2020) on Tuesday, March 10.



The Whole Truth, And Nothing But The Truth, made by Merseyside filmmaker Caroline Smith is a short film that condenses ANU theatre company’s hour long all-female production into 15 minutes of powerful storytelling.

Like the original production, the film tells the stories of five ordinary women from St Helens.

Spanning different decades and key moments in St Helens history, it brings the voices of the community to the fore.

The film is part of HELEN a series of art projects and programmes of work created by partners ANU, Heart of Glass, idle women and the women of St Helens and made possible by Arts Council England’s Ambition for Excellence programme.

Heart of Glass Director Patrick Fox said: “It’s wonderful to see this incredibly powerful filmic interpretation by local director Caroline Smith getting recognised by an international film festival.

"As the original theatre production was available to small audience groups for two weeks only, this film gives everyone a chance to share in the magic of that incredible live experience.”

Watch the trailer for The Whole Truth, And Nothing But The Truth at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgdnPHTqyz8

See the full Manchester Film Festival shorts programme at: http://www.maniff.com/shorts-7

More information about TORCH: http://www.heartofglass.org.uk/events/torch-i-wanted-to-tear-the-house-apart/