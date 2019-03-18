Female professionals inspire St Helens pupils

A St Helens high school has benefited from hearing inspirational stories from female professionals.



Rainhill High School invited parents of pupils to come in and talk about what they have achieved and the challenges they have overcome, and to give pupils first-hand insight into the world of work.

Bishop Hardman takes part in a penalty shoot-out following a tour of the schools LFC Academy Education Centre

Christine Hardman, Bishop of Newcastle, was one of the special guests, and spoke about her experience on breaking through the 'glass ceiling' to become one of country’s first female bishops.

Deputy headteacher Josie Thorogood said: "International Women's Day has been around since the early 1900s and these days provides an annual platform for all of us – male and female – to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“The day is also about accelerating gender parity and we’re very grateful to all our guest speakers for giving up their time to demonstrate to younger people just what women can achieve in the world of work. In a gender-balanced world the possibilities are endless.”

The Right Reverend Christine Hardman has been Bishop of Newcastle since 2015.

Bishop Hardman enjoys lunch and conversation with sixth form students

She is a member of the House of Bishops in the Church of England's General Synod and was influential in the move towards allowing women to become bishops.

Bishop Hardman was notably Church of England’s seventh female bishop, the second to lead a diocese and the second to take a seat in the House of Lords.

In one of the notable statements made to the children attending, she said: “Love is at the heart of creation and we are all equal – including women and girls.”

Criminal defence solicitor Clare Roche described how she became the first person in her family to go to university, and how as a working mum she works with people from all levels of society within the justice system.

Entrepreneur Emma Spruell told how she switched careers from education to health and well-being, and now runs her own business – a business that has taken her around the world and which has become of the UK’s leading companies in the sector.

Solicitor Donna Myers is another who became the first person in her family to go to university – thanks in part to a Law Society bursary towards course fees. Donna is also Deputy Registrar for the Diocese of Manchester, which means that most of her day-to-day work relates to ecclesiastical law.

Jennifer Worthington works as a global standards manager in a very male-dominated industry. She’s not afraid to stand up and speak up for herself, epitomising the ‘Balance for Better’ theme of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Senior design electrical engineer Sophie Sudworth is another Rainhill parent who works in a male-dominated profession.

As a student, Sophie was one of only a handful of females studying engineering and has since achieved industry recognition for promoting diversity in the workplace.

Now a Rainhill High School governor, she wants to see even more girls choosing science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

Lisa Roxby is head of marketing and communications for a national mental health charity – her ‘dream job’. Since graduating in 2010 Lisa has held a number of roles across the private sector and public sectors, and now leads on brand, digital and campaigns for Papyrus.

Former Rainhill high pupil Lauren Voyce is now a senior critical care physiotherapist. She described to students the twin challenges of being a female in a working environment that is both very competitive and traditionally male dominated.

Liverpool FC’s Academy (Women’s) manager, Julie Grundy, talked about her playing career, during which she reached two FA cup finals and won the league with Doncaster Rovers Belles, and about her new role overseeing youth development.