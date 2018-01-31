Family pet almost died after eating glue

A St Helens vet came to the rescue of a family dog who needed an emergency operation after eating GLUE being used by his family to decorate their home.

Moris stole the glue from a shelf and, three days later, had to undergo surgery after the substance expanded inside him and turned into a hardened mass.

Now Rutland House Referrals in St Helens, who treated the German Shepherd, is warning owners to be extra vigilant about Gorilla Glue as dogs are tempted by its sweet taste, with potentially fatal consequences.

Moris had to be taken to Rutland House Referrals, 30 miles away in St Helens, a referral veterinary hospital, providing advanced care.

He is owned by Ewa and Jrzegorz Spisak, from Blackburn, their son Szymon and his partner Marija Stamkveic, who were all distressed by the incident.

Marija said: “He is a very lively young dog, who eats everything. Ewa and Jrzegorz thought the glue was out of reach, but he managed to get it and eat it.

“Within two days, he was off his food and we were all concerned. He is such a beautiful dog and there was no way we were going to let him die.”

Rutland House vet Dr Gemma Holloway said: “Although Moris had been off his food, he was still bright and happy when he came to us.

“His family were alert to what had happened as they found the remnants of what he had eaten. He had also eaten a screw but that had passed out naturally.

“X-rays of his abdomen showed two dense masses within his stomach, the consistency of which was consistent with reports of Gorilla glue ingestion. The Gorilla Glue absorbs fluid from around it, so expands in the dog’s stomach to up to 4 times the original size before it sets, the size of the glue mass meant surgery was the only way to remove it from Moris’ stomach.

“The mass of Gorilla Glue had the potential to cause obstruction which can be life threatening, but fortunately in Moris’ case the surgery went well and he made a full recovery.

“Dogs are tempted to eat Gorilla Glue because of its sweat taste. Our advice is that if your pet eats it to contact your vet straight away.”

Moris was released from hospital two days after his operation and has recovered well at home with the care and love of his owners.

Marija added: “Now you’d never know there was anything wrong as he is doing so well.”