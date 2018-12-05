Factory nightclub has licence suspended after bouncer attack on St Helens RL player

A Manchester nightclub, outside which a young St Helens rugby league player was attacked by bouncers, has had its licence suspended.



According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City Councillors have stripped the venue of its licence, pending a full review. It is reported that the venue did not challenge the suspension and that it was important for the premises to remain closed while a full review takes place.

St Helens player Joe Sharratt was left seriously injured in the attack

The decision comes after 18-year-old Saints academy star Joe Sharatt was set upon by several bouncers last weekend. He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The incident went viral after mobile phone footage of the incident was shared on social media. Joe is seen to be punched to the ground, where he remained unconscious while as many as eight other bouncers continue to throw punches at his friend Leon Cooper, also 18.

Factory bosses had announced earlier this week that they had terminated their contract with Professional Security, the firm which employed the door staff.

And then the company itself revealed that all of the doormen involved have been sacked.

In a statement on its website, a spokesman for the firm said: "Following an incident which took place outside Factory nightclub in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday 2nd December, we have commenced a full investigation.

"We can confirm that Professional Security has terminated the contracts of all of the security personnel involved in this incident. We are also working closely with the local authorities, police, and the Security Industry Authority to ensure that appropriate action is taken swiftly against all of these door supervisors.

"As a company, our primary focus is on upholding the highest standards. We have been an SIA Approved Contractor for 12 years, achieving some of the highest scores in the industry over recent years as a result of our commitment to compliance.