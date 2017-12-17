FACE Forwards programme secures lottery funding

Knowsley’s FACE Forward programme will be continuing for a further three years, thanks to Big Lottery funding.

The programme was initially developed in 2015 for a two year pilot through funding from the Department for Education.

FACE Forward, which will now be renamed Reach Out to FACE Forward, is a mental health programme delivered by Knowsley Council’s Family And Community Education (FACE) service in partnership with North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

It is aimed at anyone over the age of 16 with a view to improving their health and wellbeing.

Key outcomes from previous participants on the programme include improved confidence and self-esteem, reduced anxiety and depression, having better social networks and relationships, along with learning new skills.

Knowsley Council’s FACE service was successful in their bid of just under £400,000 to the Big Lottery’s Reaching Communities Fund, meaning the programme can now continue to be delivered up to 2021.

Coun Joan Lilly, cabinet member for children’s service, said “I’m delighted that this important programme can continue.

“We know from feedback from participants how valuable it is and how it is giving our residents the support, skills and confidence to better deal with the challenges they face as well as being less dependent on health services.”

The programme offers a range of activities to suit all interests including IT skills, creative skills (such as card making and pottery), discovering yourself through local and family history, English and maths courses leading to recognised qualifications, flower arranging, food and mood courses and volunteering opportunities.

The programme is delivered in a number of locations across the borough with many more venues coming on board throughout the year.

Reach Out to Face Forward offers 12 week programmes with sessions up to a maximum of three hours per week depending on the type of activity. Programmes are free to attend.

To find out more, contact Alex or Barbara at Knowsley FACE on 0151 443 5400 or 0151 443 4399.