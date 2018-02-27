‘Extensive’ police inquiries underway to find missing 13-year-old

Police are appealing for help to find a 13-year-old boy from Prescot who has been missing since yesterday.

Lewis Allen was last seen on Monday, February 26, in Lytham St Annes Square.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him since.

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with short mousey coloured hair, and of stocky build, wearing black rimmed glasses.

Lewis was last seen wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms, Henry Lloyd black jumper, bright blue Canada Goose coat with fur hood, and grey trainers with a blue stripe.

He is known to frequent the Prescot and Lytham St Annes areas.

Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Lewis and return him home safely and would urge Lewis, anyone who knows his whereabouts, or who has seen a boy resembling him to contact @MerPolCC or call police on the 101 number.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.