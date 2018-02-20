Exclusion zone set up after unexploded WWII bomb found in St Helens

Police have set up an exclusion zone around an industrial estate in St Helens after the discovery of an unexploded WWII artillery shell.

Workers on the Penlake Industrial Estate in Reginald Road, Sutton, discovered the bomb at around 9.30am this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the scene and put up cordons in the surrounding area.

It is believed a specialist explosive disposal team remains at the scene.

They confirmed the shell to be an unexploded WWII bomb.

The bomb is currently in the process of being removed.