Events planned in St Helens to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

St Helens Council will host a series of special events next week to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, January 25.

From January 21-25, an exhibition on display at Chester Lane Library will open a window into the world of children during the Holocaust.

On loan from Yad Vashem - Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust – the exhibition titled ‘No Child’s Play’ will provide a glimpse into the lives of children during the Holocaust, through personal stories.

‘No Child’s Play will then move on to Haydock Library where it will be showcased from January 28 – February 2.

Meanwhile, a formal commemoration ceremony will take place in St Helens Town Hall on Friday, January 25 at 10am which will see performances and readings from school children based on this year’s theme, ‘Torn from Home.’

This event is free to attend but places must be booked in advance by visiting www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Based & Focused Services, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides us with an opportunity for all the diverse strands of our communities to come together, to not only honour the survivors who suffered in the Holocaust under Nazi persecution, but it's also a chance to look to our own lives and communities today.

“For those able to attend the town hall service, I would encourage you to do so because it really is a fitting service – and we are also very fortunate to have such an enthralling exhibition in two of our libraries which is certainly worth-while seeing while it's around."

As Holocaust Memorial Day approaches, St Helens residents are being urged to show their contempt for hate crime - by signing an online pledge.

Hate crime is any offence or incident committed against individuals, groups and communities because of who they are. It is an act motivated by someone's prejudice towards another person because of his or her age, disability, gender identity, race, religion or belief or sexuality.

If you wish to sign the pledge, go to www.sthelens.gov.uk/hatecrime

If you've have been victim to, or have witnessed hate crime, you can report it to Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625, or Merseyside Police on 101.