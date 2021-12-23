Where to recycle your real Christmas tree in St Helens
From Saturday, December 26 until Sunday, January 9, residents will be able to drop off their real Christmas trees for recycling at locations across St Helens.
Drop off locations are:
Sutton Park on Marina Avenue;
Victoria Park on Bishop Road;
Sankey Valley Visitor Centre, Blackbrook Road car park;
Mesnes Park on Park Road North car park;
Taylor Park, Grosvenor Road car park;
Moss Bank Road open space.
Residents can also make use of the borough’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs), which are open every day during winter, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
An appointment system is in place at all Merseyside’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) for people using vans or large trailers. Find opening hours and book online at www.merseysidewda.gov.uk.