Volunteers sought for country park litter pick

They say many hands make light work, so why not join St Helens Council’s Rangers this April on an organised public litter pick at Sankey Valley Country Park.



Litter pickers and bin bags will be provided; participants are just asked to bring along their own gloves and wear suitable footwear.

The event – part of the ‘Year of Environment’ initiative which aims to raise awareness of environmental issues - will take place between 10:00am -12:00pm on Tuesday 9 April, with participants asked to meet at the Sankey Valley Heritage Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road.

For further information please contact the Rangers on 01744 677772.