Views sought on Halsnead Garden Village green space plan

Have your say on plans for a new green space to be created at the heart of the Halsnead Garden Village site

The proposed plans across the 10-hectare site includes the protection and enhancement of the existing ancient and mature woodlands, the clearance and management of the existing watercourses and the protection of grasslands and meadowlands as well as extensive new playing fields and improved fishing facilities.

To ensure that the space meets the needs of existing residents and new communities, Knowsley Council has developed a draft Masterplan and is inviting feedback from the public.

Included in the Masterplan are proposals for enhancing the leisure amenities including:

The provision of new changing facilities for Windy Arbor Playing Fields as well as improved pitches, a sports pavilion and car parking;

Improved drainage for Mellors Pond providing an accessible lake edge with 30 new fishing pegs and a viewing platform;

2.75km of cycleways and 2km of pathways;

Long Lake will also benefit from the enhancement of the surrounding woodlands and new footpaths with viewing and seating areas.

The proposed wetland planting, alongside restored wildflower meadows and the planting over 400 trees, will improve bio-diversity, providing new habitats for birds and other species. Recycled materials will be used throughout the scheme wherever possible.

Commenting on the proposed enhancements Coun Tony Brennan, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “We want to ensure that our ambitious plans are shaped by the community that will be using these impressive new natural facilities.

"We hope as many people as possible will watch the flythrough video and read the proposals and then share their ideas and comments which will help to shape the future of Halsnead Garden Village.

"The masterplan has been designed with accessibility and sustainability at its core to ensure that all visitors can enjoy the new facilities and that wildlife can flourish.”

Chris Hunt, Chairman of Whiston Juniors FC, added: “We welcome the much-needed investment in Windy Arbor playing fields and the facilities there, and very much look forward to seeing them delivered as soon as possible so our club, its members and the local community can enjoy them.”

Halsnead Garden Village is the largest combined housing and employment site in the Liverpool City Region and one of only 14 sites in England awarded Garden Village Status by the Government.

It will deliver approximately 1,600 homes and at least 22.5ha of employment land, securing in the region of 900 jobs and £40.5m of net Gross Value Added (GVA) per annum.