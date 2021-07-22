St Helens Council's 'Wash, squash and tops off' message for recycling

It’s important to remember to wash, squash and leave the lids off plastic bottles and containers to save space in your pink collection bag and on the collection vehicles

There are ecological reasons not to buy single-use plastics, but when we do it’s important to remember to wash, squash and leave the lids off plastic bottles and containers to save space in your pink collection bag and on the collection vehicles.

The advice comes amid Plastic Free July, a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution, by choosing to refuse single-use plastics like straws, cups, bottles and food wrap – so we can have cleaner streets and oceans.

Recycling tonnage soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many more people at home leading to more waste and recycling in the household.

And while any increase in recycling is positive, it has a direct impact on collections. More materials out for collection mean more stops at waste and recycling processing facilities, meaning delays become more frequent.

Councillor Andy Bowden, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “We hope residents can get involved and spread the message about the ‘Wash, Squash and Lids Off’ campaign.

It’s a small change to make on our part as residents, but it really will make a positive difference to our collections and reduce the frequency of delays that we’re seeing.

“As part of our commitment to tackling the climate emergency we’ve already begun work on a comprehensive waste strategy review – looking at the way we reuse, reduce, recycle and treat waste and recycling generated in the borough.