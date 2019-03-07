St Helens Council receive £1.5m for cycling and walking network projects

Council chiefs will use £1.5m from the EU to fund two projects aimed at improving the cycling and walking network in the city region.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has received £10,308,260 from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), to be invested in the LCR Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (SUD).

The grant has been match-funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund.

The money will be used to create green walking and cycling corridors across the city region, which would equate to more than 55km of improved cycling and walking paths and 49ha of green space.

St Helens Council is due to receive a capital grant of £757,500 from this fund for three years, which will be match-funded to £757,500 from the Liverpool City Region.

The money will fund two projects in St Helens: Gerards Bridge and Canal Greenway and the Sankey Valley to Colliers Moss Greenway.

Council leader Derek Long said the funding will provide walking and cycling infrastructure and provide habitat improvements along the two routes.

Kate Groucutt, cabinet member for futures and performance, said the projects will yield a number of “significant” benefits for the borough.

Coun Groucutt said: “It’s a cross-cutting project with benefits in health, environment and will reduce pollution on our roads by getting people walking and cycling more.

“So, a really positive development.”

The ERDF funding application was submitted by Merseytravel through the Liverpool City Region Transport Partnership, a collaboration between the local authorities within the city region and Liverpool John Moores University.

The ERDF aims to strengthen economic and social cohesion in the European Union by correcting imbalances between its regions.

Coun Long said the funding is an indication of how working together with other local authorities, St Helens can draw in more resources for the borough.

The two projects are due to be completed by March 2021.

Cabinet agreed to accept £1,515,000 from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority in advance of the contract agreement to minimise delay in the programme commencement by St Helens Council.