St Helens bin collection dates over the festive period

Residents have been reminded of changes to recycling and waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period.



Regular recycling and brown bin collections will still take place over the coming weeks, although there will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. This means dates have been altered for the majority of residents over the coming weeks.



Over the next fortnight, residents face delays of two to three days. From January 7, there will be one-day delays for all households. Collections will return to normal the week beginning Monday, January 14.



Stickers detailing the changes have been placed on all brown bins. Information can also be found online at sthelens.gov.uk/recycling

Christmas and New Year collection dates are detailed below:



Normal Collection day: Monday, December 24 will be collected on Monday, December 24

Tuesday, December 25 will be collected on Thursday, December 27

Wednesday, December 26 will be collected on Friday, December 28

Thursday, December 27 will be collected on Saturday, December 29

Friday, December 28 will be collected on Monday, December 31

Monday, December 31 will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 1 will be collected on Thursday, January 3

Wednesday, January 2 will be collected on Friday, January 4

Thursday, January 3 will be collected on Saturday, January 5

Friday, January 4 will be collected on Monday, January 7

Monday, January 7 will be collected on Tuesday, January 8

Tuesday, January 8 will be collected on Wednesday, January 9

Wednesday, January 9 will be collected on Thursday, January 10

Thursday, January 10 will be collected on Friday, January 11

Friday, January 11 will be collected on Saturday, January 12