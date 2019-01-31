Shoppers can offer bags of help for local eco project

Throughout February, Earlestown and Haydock Tesco shoppers are encouraged to collect tokens and vote for a local community project which looks to make the borough a greener place.

As part of the Year of the Environment for 2019, St Helens Council is undertaking many projects with community groups and friends of groups - all of which support raising awareness of environmental issues and areas that demand action and attention, including air quality, waste levels, and the need to shift towards more sustainable use of energy.

The council’s street scene section is re-sowing existing and introducing additional wild flower areas in local parks. The work is being carried out to improve the existing biodiversity and encourage wild life into those areas that are currently mown grass areas.

The works will be undertaken throughout the year with site preparations carried out by the grounds maintenance teams, and with the Ranger Service involving local schools and the community.

St Helens Council’s Ranger Service has also teamed up with the Newton and Earlestown Community Group (NECG) to work with local children by spreading wildflower seeds and installing bug houses to encourage even more wildlife into the Remembrance Meadow in Mesnes Park, Newton-le-Willows.

As part of Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ scheme which sees thousands of local projects in communities right across the UK funded through the sale of carrier bags, customers at the Tesco superstores in Earle Street and Church Road - as well as the Tesco Express on Vicarage Road, Haydock – are being asked to consider this worthwhile joint project by asking for tokens at the till and to vote for the project so that funding can be secured.

Encouraging residents to show their support by collecting tokens and voting for the project, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Better Neighbourhoods, Councillor Lynn Clarke said: “Projects like this led by our fantastic Ranger Service, which does a fine job of promoting the great outdoors through offering a wide range of community events - and organisations such as the NECG that are passionate about making a real difference in the community - are of such great importance as we look to make our borough flourish in the year of the environment.

“It would mean a great deal if people could spare a thought for this scheme when out shopping at these particular stores so that enough votes and tokens can be gained for it to come to life.”

Newton-le-Willow ward councillor and vice chair of NECG, Seve Gomez-Aspron, said: “NECG have worked with the council on numerous projects to improve and enhance the environment.

"The importance of encouraging pollinating insects such as bees is well known and this project would hopefully be a start that could be replicated all over the borough.

“Combined with the educational walks offered by the Rangers, we can teach generations of kids the importance of such projects.”