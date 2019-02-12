Motorists warned of overnight and weekend road closures for work at major junction

Overnight and weekend road closures will be in place at a major junction this month while upgrade work is carried out.



Windle Junction will be shut for engineering work on several occasions in February, affecting drivers using the East Lancs Road and the Rainford Bypass.

In total there will be just over two weeks of closures starting from Saturday February 16 and running until Tuesday February 26.

The closures are as follows:

February 16-17 (5am- 9pm) - A580 eastbound at Windle traffic lights. Diversion in place onto A570.

February 21 (8pm-6am) - A580 westbound and Rainford Road. Tesco entrance and exit will remain open on Rainford Road.

February 22-23 (8pm-4am) - A580 eastbound A570 north and southbound with Crank Road.

February 23-24 (5am-9pm) - Access to Rainford Road from A570 southbound and A580 eastbound.

February 25-26 (8pm-6am) - A580 eastbound, A570 north and southbound with Crank Road.

The closures allow critical works including drainage connection, as well as surfacing and white lining works, to be done. Additional lighting may be necessary and will be directed away from homes where possible, St Helens Council has said.

The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation, and road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, allowing extra journey time.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Pedestrian access will also be maintained via the permanent crossing route. However, a diversion of the existing pathway if needed will be installed around the construction work with signposts to guide walkers.

The £7m investment to improve Windle Island – the oldest purpose designed intercity highway in the UK, which sees around 43,000 vehicles pass through a day – began in August to increase junction capacity, improve pedestrian safety, smooth traffic flow and provide better access in and out of St Helens.

More than half of the scheme is being funded by the Local Growth Fund through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Single Investment Fund after it was approved following a successful business case submission to address key issues in St Helens and to support economic growth in the wider city region.

Improvements include:

New signalised junction of Rainford Bypass/Crank Road with traffic lights linked to those on the main junction to maximise vehicle throughput while improving safety for vehicles using the junction to access/egress Crank Road along with providing a controlled crossing for users of the cycle/footpath on the east side of the Rainford Bypass.

A new four lane southbound approach to Windle Island Junction, providing a dedicated left turning lane to A580 eastbound towards Manchester and a dedicated right turning lane to A580 westbound towards Liverpool.

The reintroduction of two lanes southbound through the junction, with the left hand lane for St Helens Town Centre via Rainford Road (including Tesco and Starbucks access), and the right hand lane for Eccleston and Prescot via Bleak Rd.

A new left turn deceleration lane from A580 westbound onto A570 southbound to reduce queue lengths and improve safety.

Two dedicated right turn lanes from the A580 westbound (towards Liverpool) onto the A570 northbound (towards Rainford). This will reduce queue lengths.

A new 40 mph speed limit around the junction to improve safety.

Works are now progressing ahead of schedule and an early completion is expected.