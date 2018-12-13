Met office issue cold weather warning for North West

The Met Office has issued a Level 2 cold weather alert across the North West.

Public Health England North West is urging people to think what they can do to keep warm and well during the cold and remind them to look out for vulnerable neighbours, family and friends.

A Level 2 alert means that within the next 48 hours, there is a 70 per cent chance of severe weather with the possibility of wintry showers, overnight frost and a chance of icy patches.

Dr Will Welfare, Consultant in Health Protection, PHE North West said: “This cold is likely to arrive late on Thursday and into Friday. Before then it’s really important to think about what you can do to prepare and protect more vulnerable friends and family from the ill-effects of the cold.

“It is best to wear lots of thin layers, have plenty of warm food and drinks to stay warm and check weather forecasts before heading out. Also wear shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls.

“When indoors stay warm, heat homes to at least 18C and keep up to date with weather forecast - all of this is particularly important if anyone in the home is very young, 65 or over or has a long term heart or lung condition as they can feel the ill-effects of cold more than the rest of us.”

Top tips to prepare for colder weather:

Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long term illness or are 65 or over.

Stay tuned for weather forecasts, ensure you are stocked with food and medications in advance, have deliveries or ask a friend to help.

Take weather into account when planning your activity over the following days.

If eligible seek entitlements and benefits.

Power and utility companies have schemes which make at-risk groups a priority for reconnection following power cuts. Find out if you meet the criteria and if so, sign up. Visit https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/consumers/household-gas-and-electricity-guide/extra-help-energy-services/priority-services-register-people-need for more information.

Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls.

Discuss with friends and neighbours about clearing snow and ice from in front of your house and public walkways nearby.

There’s lots of useful advice on the Stay Well This Winter website - www.nhs.uk/staywell