Longer recycling hours for St Helens residents

St Helens residents will have the opportunity to recycle more from next week when recycling centre hours will be extended by three hours a day.

From Monday, April 1, three Household Waste Recycling Centres will be switching to their summer opening hours, meaning they will be open from 8am until 8pm seven days a week.

The centres involved, which are provided by Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA) and operated by resource management company Veolia, are as follows:

Newton-le-Willows – Junction Lane

Rainhill* – Tasker Terrace, Rainhill

Ravenhead – Burtonhead Road, St. Helens

There are 14 Recycling Centres situated throughout the Merseyside region with all 14 available to use for all Merseyside householders.

They accept all sorts of household materials for recycling, from batteries, cans and cardboard, through to garden clippings, glass bottles, wood, and white goods.

They also accept lesser known items such as takeaway coffee cups, clothes, hard plastics and electrical items.

A van permit scheme is in operation at all the sites meaning if you are planning to use a van or large trailer then you will need a permit.

Permits can be obtained free of charge by calling 0151 236 0305 or visiting www.merseysidewda.gov.uk.

The recycling centres are open every day of the year, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.