Join St Helens Rangers on Sankey Valley Park litter pick

They say many hands make light work, so why not join St Helens Council’s Rangers this February on an organised public litter pick at Sankey Valley Country Park.



Litter pickers and bin bags will be provided; participants are just asked to bring along their own gloves and wear suitable footwear.

The event will take place between 10am -noon on Tuesday, February 12, with volunteers asked to meet at the Sankey Valley Heritage Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road.

For further information please contact the Rangers on 01744 677772.

